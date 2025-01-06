Thunder Rosa & Tommy Dreamer Are Impressed With Ricochet’s Heel Work In AEW

Ricochet is gaining some positive mentions for his recent heel work in AEW, and Thunder Rosa & Tommy Dreamer are the latest to weigh in on his work. The AEW star has completed his heel turn and had the opportunity for some more mic time in the process, something that Rosa and Dreamer touched on during a recent Busted Open Radio episode. You can see a couple highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

Rosa on Ricochet’s mic work in AEW: “I don’t think I [have] ever seen Ricochet talk the way that he does now. I know that when he was feuding with Logan Paul, he had an opportunity to cut a couple promos, but his peer was a little bit better on the mic because he was a jackass, right? But now, he has that opportunity that he probably never had before, to really be a nasty, little jerk, and I think it is working.”

Dreamer on Ricochet’s character: “I don’t think he was comfortable in front of a microphone. Now we’re seeing this other type of character. … He [committed] a very, very violent act, and seemed to enjoy it, and it’s a different side of him.”