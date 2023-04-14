Thunder Rosa Thinks Trish Stratus’ Heel Turn Is “All Money”

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa took some time to commend Trish Stratus on her recent heel turn and predicted that the ensuing storyline would be wildly successful (per Wrestling Inc). Rosa also levied some criticism toward WWE’s handling of their Women’s Tag Team title, expressing her hope that the company would invest in developing the unrealized potential therein. You can find a few highlights and listen to the full episode below.

On Trish Stratus’ performance and the predicted result: “I chose this week, from all the cool stuff that happened in professional wrestling, to pick Trish Stratus as my wrestler of the week… Now [Trish Stratus] is going to help [Becky Lynch] become a super-duper babyface,” Rosa continued. “If we can see a little bit of what Trish Stratus was when she was a heel, and make someone like ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch even more over, it’s money. It’s all money.”

On the underutilization of tag team titles by WWE: “I’m hoping that they really, really start doing something with these tag team titles. And they really develop something for these women, because they have really good tag teams. I just don’t feel like they take the time to develop this division.”