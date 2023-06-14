Thunder Rosa Gives Update On Recovery, Talks AEW Collision’s Launch

Thunder Rosa has been out of action for the better part of a year, and she gave a new update in a recent interview. Rosa spoke with NBC Chicago for a new interview promoting Collision’s premiere and you can see a couple of highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On how her recovery is going: “It’s going pretty well. Things are going as they’re supposed to go. I am super happy that I’ve been pain-free. That was the most important part. I think it took forever. I think everybody’s expecting me to give them news, but I am working out every day, trying to get back into the ring as soon as possible, and if it’s possible. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

On what AEW Collision means for her career: “That’s a great question. I’m just open for anything that can happen in my career. I’ve always said after the injury that I suffered and reflecting on everything that has happened in the last nine, almost ten months, I’m really open for anything. I’ve discovered many facets of my career, such as being a commentator, such as being a radio host, a singer, a vlogger, always creating something new. For professional wrestling, I don’t think [it] will be any different. I will be happy no matter what happens for my career. I think it is important to live in the moment and now with Collision and with this opportunity that AEW has given to many people I can mention that will be there, Miro, FTR, MJF, and all others, I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun. It’s gonna be different, and we’re all excited to see new beginnings and new starts on a new show.”