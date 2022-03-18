Thunder Rosa To Vacate Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship

Thunder Rosa has announced that she will vacate the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship next month. Rosa, who captured the AEW Women’s Title on last night’s episode of Dynamite, announced in a video that she would be vacating the title on April 23rd at Warrior Wrestling’s South Bend, Indiana show.

Rosa said in the video (per Fightful):

“It’s been an honor to serve you as the Women’s Champion here at Warrior Wrestling. From the bottom of my heart, its really hard to tell you that unfortunately due to some really huge commitments that are coming in my career, I will no longer be able to serve you as your champion. “I want to thank absolutely everyone from top to bottom in this organization for giving me the opportunity to represent women’s wrestling and the entire company. It’s been an honor as a wrestler to represent this championship and this company with honor and pride. So for the next person who will become the next women’s champion, I wish you the best and I hope you represent the company just as well or even better than I did. Thank you very much, everyone. I love you very much.”

Rosa has held the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship for 209 days, having won it from Kylie Rae at the company’s August 21st, 2021 show.