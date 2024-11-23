wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa vs. Harleygram, CMLL Stars Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
The first matches have been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on this week’s show that next week’s episode will be an all-lucha episode and that CMLL stars Mistico, Atlantis Jr., Hechicero, and Mascara Dorada will all be in action.
In addition, Thunder Rosa issued an open challenge that was answered by “Harleygram,” a new competitor that is definitely not Harley Cameron and who described herself as the female counterpart to Hologram.
Rampage airs next Friday on TNT.
