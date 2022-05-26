Thunder Rosa Wants A Similar Team To Sting and Darby Allin

In an interview with Sportskeeda (via Fightful), Thunder Rosa spoke about the pairing of Sting and Darby Allin and mentioned that she’d like to have a team like that.

She said: “Absolutely. I’ve seen how Sting has brought so much more to Darby Allin and — I love Sting’s personality because he’s such an amazing person overall and he’s crazy, and if you put crazy with crazy, it’s a bomb. But for me, I would love it if I had the opportunity to tag with someone that’s very fiery and similar to me. If we can bring some people like that, why not?“