Thunder Rosa Wants A Similar Team To Sting and Darby Allin
May 26, 2022 | Posted by
In an interview with Sportskeeda (via Fightful), Thunder Rosa spoke about the pairing of Sting and Darby Allin and mentioned that she’d like to have a team like that.
She said: “Absolutely. I’ve seen how Sting has brought so much more to Darby Allin and — I love Sting’s personality because he’s such an amazing person overall and he’s crazy, and if you put crazy with crazy, it’s a bomb. But for me, I would love it if I had the opportunity to tag with someone that’s very fiery and similar to me. If we can bring some people like that, why not?“
