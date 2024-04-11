Thunder Rosa Warns Toni Storm That She Will Take The AEW Women’s Title

In a digital exclusive video following AEW Dynamite, Thunder Rosa spoke about her AEW women’s world title match with Toni Storm at Dynasty later this month.

She said: “Antonia, you tried to embarrass me? You tried to disrespect me? Did you try to harass me? What do you think that this is, my first time? I’ve been in the business long enough to know that when somebody’s talking all this crap and is doing all these idiotic things, it’s because you live rent-free in their mind. You cannot disrespect me. Because that only makes me stronger. How do you think I earned the title two years ago? How do you think I was able to keep it? At Dynasty, it’s not gonna be any different. I am going to get it back. Antonia, I have a question for you. Why did you do this? Are you afraid? Well, if you’re afraid of the Thunder Rosa with face paint, you should be more afraid of the one that doesn’t.”