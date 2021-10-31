Thunder Rosa Says She Was Dealing With a Concussion

Thunder Rosa has revealed that she didn’t compete for a couple of weeks due to a concussion. The AEW star released a new vlog that you can check out below, in which she says that she was “just tyring to be safe” after not exercising for several days over the concussion.

Rosa was out of action for about two weeks, last competing in a match taped for AEW on October 16th before she beat Jody Threat at October 30 at AAW Hell Hath No Fury on Saturday.