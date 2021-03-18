wrestling / News

Various News: Thunder Rosa On What Lights Out Match Meant To Her, Top 10 NXT Moments

March 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Britt Baker Thunder Rosa AEW Dynamite

– Thunder Rosa took to social media to reflect on her Lights Out match win over Britt Baker on last night’s AEW Dynamite and what it meant to her. Rosa wrote:

“My goal in life has always been to champion things for those women who don’t belong, who are ostracized and criticized, for those who are push aside and not taken serious. This win was bigger than me. It was for you! Never allowed anyone to tell you don’t belong… #LaMeraMera”

– WWE posted the top 10 moments from this week’s episode of NXT:

article topics :

NXT, Thunder Rosa, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

