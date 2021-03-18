Various News: Thunder Rosa On What Lights Out Match Meant To Her, Top 10 NXT Moments

– Thunder Rosa took to social media to reflect on her Lights Out match win over Britt Baker on last night’s AEW Dynamite and what it meant to her. Rosa wrote:

“My goal in life has always been to champion things for those women who don’t belong, who are ostracized and criticized, for those who are push aside and not taken serious. This win was bigger than me. It was for you! Never allowed anyone to tell you don’t belong… #LaMeraMera”

My goal in life has always been to champion things for those women who don’t belong, who are ostracized and criticized, for those who are push aside and not taken serious. This win was bigger than me. It was for you! Never allowed anyone to tell you don’t belong… #LaMeraMera pic.twitter.com/xkQU9IxqeI — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) March 18, 2021

– WWE posted the top 10 moments from this week’s episode of NXT: