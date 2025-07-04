Thunder Rosa Hopes To Win A Title In Front of Her Dad at ROH Supercard of Honor

Dallas Morning News, Thunder Rosa spoke about her match with Athena at ROH Supercard of Honor and her hopes to win a title in front of her dad. She will challenge for the Women’s World title at the event, which happens on July 11. Here are highlights:

On how important the match is: “It’s very important because it just shows that there’s still a lot of value in what the Thunder Rosa brand is. I helped, along with a lot of my peers, build the women’s division, and I think that it’s important that we continue to have that space for those who were the pillars of the division. We’re talking about Kris Statlander, we’re talking about, you know, Nyla Rose. I know that we’re getting a lot of new blood, but we were the ones who literally built this foundation, and to be involved in this very important weekend, it means a lot to me, and it means a lot to my career.”

On wanting to win in front of her dad: “I would like for my dad to see his daughter win another title. My dad has cancer now, like we are on borrowed time – you never know if it’s gonna get worse or it’s gonna be better. It’s becoming more difficult for him to travel and the last pay-per-view that he saw me wrestle was when I was going for the AEW women’s world championship at ‘World’s End’ [against Mariah May in a Tijuana Street Fight], and he had a blast. For me and my career, it’s something that I’ve been wanting, just to assure myself that I am valuable. Sometimes you just need that physical thing to feel like you’re still valuable, that you’re still that person. … I just want to do things that I haven’t done and that I haven’t yet earned. And this one will be one. I worked ROH in like 2015. I did two, three shows, and then I never got an opportunity to work with them again until now. So, I mean, it is really interesting that I go now with the ‘Forever Champion’ Athena who’s like, super freaking talented, and she’s been holding the fort there. But I think it’s time for a change.”