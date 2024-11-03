wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Wins Dia de Los Muertos Match on AEW Collision
Thunder Rosa battled Harley Cameron in a Dia de Los Muertos match on AEW Collision and came out of it a winner. The match involved a variety of weapons, including piñatas, but ended when Rosa used a table as a ramp to hit a dropkick to Cameron in the corner. Cameron had a garbage can on top of her at the time.
Thunder Rosa looks to beat tradition and history into Harley Cameron in this DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS MATCH!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@thunderrosa22 | @harleycameron_ pic.twitter.com/rNT0xspmDH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2024
Thunder Rosa sends Harley Cameron crashing through the table!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@thunderrosa22 | @harleycameron_ pic.twitter.com/1nhWNkze5x
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2024
Harley Cameron continues to bring the fight to Thunder Rosa!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@thunderrosa22 | @harleycameron_ pic.twitter.com/SAahCjIG7z
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2024
ALL HAIL THE REAL LA MERA MERA!@thunderrosa22 gets the win as #AEWCollision is LIVE on TNT pic.twitter.com/9npwCISKbi
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) November 3, 2024