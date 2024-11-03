wrestling / News

Thunder Rosa Wins Dia de Los Muertos Match on AEW Collision

November 2, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Thunder Rosa AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Thunder Rosa battled Harley Cameron in a Dia de Los Muertos match on AEW Collision and came out of it a winner. The match involved a variety of weapons, including piñatas, but ended when Rosa used a table as a ramp to hit a dropkick to Cameron in the corner. Cameron had a garbage can on top of her at the time.

