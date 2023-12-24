Thunder Rosa Wins Return Match on AEW Collision

Thunder Rosa had her first match in AEW since 2022 and it was a successful return to the ring on Collision. In her first match in 500 days (since August 10, 2000), she teamed with Abadon against Skye Blue and Julia Hart. Rosa got the win by pinning Blue. Both Tony Khan and Rosa commented on the return.

Khan wrote: “Welcome back @thunderrosa22! The San Antonio crowd is happy to see Thunder Rosa back in @AEW! Great match Thunder Rosa/@abadon_AEW vs @TheJuliaHart/@Skyebyee tonight on Saturday #AEWCollision! I’m excited for the TBS Title fight Julia Hart vs Abadon NEXT SATURDAY at Worlds End!”