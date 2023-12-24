wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Wins Return Match on AEW Collision
Thunder Rosa had her first match in AEW since 2022 and it was a successful return to the ring on Collision. In her first match in 500 days (since August 10, 2000), she teamed with Abadon against Skye Blue and Julia Hart. Rosa got the win by pinning Blue. Both Tony Khan and Rosa commented on the return.
Khan wrote: “Welcome back @thunderrosa22! The San Antonio crowd is happy to see Thunder Rosa back in @AEW! Great match Thunder Rosa/@abadon_AEW vs @TheJuliaHart/@Skyebyee tonight on Saturday #AEWCollision! I’m excited for the TBS Title fight Julia Hart vs Abadon NEXT SATURDAY at Worlds End!”
Welcome back @thunderrosa22! The San Antonio crowd is happy to see Thunder Rosa back in @AEW!
Great match Thunder Rosa/@abadon_AEW vs @TheJuliaHart/@Skyebyee tonight on Saturday #AEWCollision!
I'm excited for the TBS Title fight Julia Hart vs Abadon NEXT SATURDAY at Worlds End!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 24, 2023
¡Bienvenida de nuevo @thunderrosa22! ¡La multitud de San Antonio está feliz de ver a Thunder Rosa de regreso en @AEW!
¡Gran pelea Thunder Rosa/@abadon_AEW vs @TheJuliaHart/@Skyebyee esta noche del sábado #AEWCollision!
¡Estoy emocionado por la pelea… https://t.co/Iez8ScU953
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) December 24, 2023