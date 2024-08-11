wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Wins Texas Bullrope Match on AEW Collision
August 10, 2024 | Posted by
Thunder Rosa has finally ended her feud with Deonna Purrazzo, defeating her in a Texas Bullrope match on AEW Collision. The match was violent and bloody, with Rosa getting busted open. Eventually, she hit a bulldog through a table then the Fire Thunder Driver for the win.
SPIKED!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@thunderrosa22 | @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/KAQDjNdT2N
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2024
"Thunder Rosa has gone crazy!" – Tony Schiavone.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@thunderrosa22 | @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/tofcwHEytG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2024