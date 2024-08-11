wrestling / News

Thunder Rosa Wins Texas Bullrope Match on AEW Collision

August 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Thunder Rosa Image Credit: AEw

Thunder Rosa has finally ended her feud with Deonna Purrazzo, defeating her in a Texas Bullrope match on AEW Collision. The match was violent and bloody, with Rosa getting busted open. Eventually, she hit a bulldog through a table then the Fire Thunder Driver for the win.

