Thunder Rosa on Working With LA Knight in NWA, the Joy of Seeing Him Get Over in WWE

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star Thunder Rosa discussed working with LA Knight when they were both in NWA and how happy she is he’s getting over right now in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Thunder Rosa on LA Knight: “I was thinking about an interview LA Knight just did very recently, talking about, for ten years he didn’t have any money. He was getting evicted all the time because the only thing that he was doing was wrestling, and it wasn’t paying enough. Look at him, this Saturday. I worked with LA Knight in NWA, he’s one of my favorite people from NWA. He was super kind, super smart, super charismatic, and it just filled me with so much joy seeing him on such a huge platform doing Money in the Bank. People were cheering for him, people wanted him to win.”

On fans criticizing LA Knight for being derivative of Steve Austin and The Rock: “For the first time after 15-20 years, where he had that dream, he fought for that dream, he’s finally having that moment. Regardless of what criticisms he’s creating because of how he developed his character and how he’s whatever, he’s living his dream, and […] it’s amazing. I have so many other examples of other people who did the same thing. John Cena, when he said he got paid — when he first started working with WWE — 12,000 dollars. That’s what he did, he […] slept and dreamed professional wrestling. And now he’s one of the biggest superstars in the world.”