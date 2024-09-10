Thunder Rosa Says WWE Needs To Introduce Giulia To NXT Audience

Giulia made her WWE debut last week at NXT No Mercy and then WWE NXT, and Thunder Rosa says WWE misstepped by not making her familiar to the audience. The STARDOM and Marigold alumna confronted Roxanne Perez at No Mercy and then again on Tuesday, with an NXT Women’s Title match being set for the brand’s debut on The CW. Rosa spoke about the matter on Busted Open Radio, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On WWE not introducing Giulia to the audience: “Why the f**k are you going to introduce somebody with so much hype with nothing? No story, no video package, nothing. Also, this woman…the way that she presented herself in Stardom, she presented herself as a superstar. You introduce her, and it’s freakin PPV, PLE, whatever they call it now, in a very basic way, and a little bit watered down. That’s not Giulia. Giulia is a superstar.”

On the importance of presenting someone like Giulia: “You’ve got to introduce her properly, because she’s about to go on the top of the food chain. She’s not going for a girl that’s just starting and beating her ass. No, she’s going for a championship. And this is something company’s need to do with people coming in that have a big hype. Give them a big f**king video package. Explain the story of this person and why she has so much hype, and [why] she is so good for the company, why she’s being signed, why, instead of going for something else, she’s going for the f**king championship. Explain that. Because if not, you’re doing a disservice to the person that’s coming in.”