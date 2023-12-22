Thunder Rosa Says WWE Is ‘Playing With Fire’ With NXT-Ridge Holland Angle

WWE ran an angle on Tuesday’s episode of NXT in which Ridge Holland accidentally injured Ilja Dragunov. It was a callback to a real-life injury Holland was involved with, which was when Big E broke his neck in 2021. In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa worried that it might put a label on Holland as an unsafe worker, citing the social media reaction from fans.

She said: “When you have to run angles when it’s very close to reality … his opponent, of course, was the one who was in the ring when Big E got hurt, and he got hurt fairly badly to the point where it’s an ending career injury. It got intense (on X) because people were calling him [Holland] all kinds of stuff, probably even got death threats, who knows. For me, personally, there are certain things that … they have to have a big payoff and I think you have to be in the ring and you have to sign it with blood. When you’re playing with fire with someone who already has a bad ‘track record,’ it’s going to be difficult. If they label him as an unsafe worker and they then do this and it turns out to be true, what else are they gonna do?”

She did add that Holland and Dragunov did an an “amazing” job of selling the angle on Tuesday’s episode.