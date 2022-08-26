Thunder Rosa’s Rep Says She Is Off Social Media

Thunder Rosa is stepping away from social media after having to pull out of her AEW All Out title defense. As previously reported, Rosa is dealing with an injury that called for her to miss All Out. In addition, it was reported that she has heat with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter over issues including working stiffly in the ring.

Rosa’s Twitter account made a statement that she is “off social media,” writing:

“Thunder Rosa is off social media, we ask you to respect her privacy. For any business inquiries please contact me @TonyStAllen. if any tweets are not on the Thunder Rosa voice there will be signed accordingly my signature is TA

-TA”

An interim AEW Women’s World Champion will be crowned in a match between Toni Storm, Baker, Hayter, and Hikaru Shida at the September 4th PPV.