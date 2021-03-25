wrestling / News
ThunderDome Fans Reportedly Told to Boo Randy Orton on Raw
This week’s episode of Raw saw Randy Orton confront The Fiend, and fans were reportedly told to boo Orton during the segment. A fan on Twitter who has been a regular in the ThunderDome and a reliable source for information coming out of the experience posted to the platform in response to a question about the segment, saying that “the host wanted “‘Big Boos for Randy Orton.'” He went on to note that there were no other reactions asked for during the segment.
Orton and The Fiend are set for a match at WrestleMania 37 on night two, with no stipulation yet announced.
I have the audio from Fastlane & RAW this week, and the host said nothing during that segment at the PPV. On Raw this week the host wanted "Big Boos for Randy Orton", and nothing until the show went off the air. I hope this helped. 🙂#WWEThunderDome #WWEFastlane #WWERAW
— Xylot Themes (@XylotThemes) March 23, 2021
