wrestling / News

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling Had Best Numbers Since November

January 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling 1-6-21

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV drew 104,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating (24,000). This is not only up from last week (82,000 viewers), but it was the highest viewership since November 18.

Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

