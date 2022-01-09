Thursday’s Impact Wrestling Had Best Numbers Since November

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV drew 104,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating (24,000). This is not only up from last week (82,000 viewers), but it was the highest viewership since November 18.

