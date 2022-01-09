wrestling / News
Thursday’s Impact Wrestling Had Best Numbers Since November
January 8, 2022 | Posted by
According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV drew 104,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating (24,000). This is not only up from last week (82,000 viewers), but it was the highest viewership since November 18.
Impact Wrestling last Thursday on AXS TV:
104,000 total viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.02 (24,000)
Highest total viewership for Impact since November 18.https://t.co/fTlYaghtLq pic.twitter.com/qUfB9lKQr8
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) January 8, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes On Regretting His Angle With Anthony Ogogo, What He Would’ve Changed About His Promo
- Impact’s Scott D’Amore Comments On Mickie James Competing in WWE Royal Rumble
- New Report Says WWE Can Still Use ‘The Man’ But Are Moving Away From It
- CM Punk Shares Backstage Interaction With Jade Cargill’s Daughter