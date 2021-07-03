wrestling / News
Thursday’s Impact Wrestling Hits Record Viewership Low
July 3, 2021 | Posted by
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling drew 69,000 viewers, which is the lowest number the show has ever pulled in on AXS TV. It’s also down by 9,000 from the previous record low (September 8, 2020) and down from last week’s 111,000. The show had a 0.02 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic (21,000 viewers).
The least-viewed quarter-hour of the broadcast was the final one, which featured a main event of Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Moose, Chris Sabin & Sami Callihan. It was only watched by 59,000 people.
More Trending Stories
- John Cena On Reason He Took Movie Roles Early In WWE Career, Other WWE Superstars Pursuing Hollywood Career
- The Rock Wishes He Had More Matches With Booker T in WWE
- Eric Bischoff On Scott Hall & Kevin Nash’s Reactions To Hulk Hogan Being Third Man, Backstage Atmosphere After Hogan’s Turn
- Jim Ross On Why He Thinks Lex Luger Isn’t In WWE Hall Of Fame, Luger’s Legacy In Wrestling