Thursday’s Impact Wrestling Hits Record Viewership Low

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling drew 69,000 viewers, which is the lowest number the show has ever pulled in on AXS TV. It’s also down by 9,000 from the previous record low (September 8, 2020) and down from last week’s 111,000. The show had a 0.02 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic (21,000 viewers).

The least-viewed quarter-hour of the broadcast was the final one, which featured a main event of Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Moose, Chris Sabin & Sami Callihan. It was only watched by 59,000 people.