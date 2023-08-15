– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Tiara James will face Zayda Steel at the Fusion TV tapings scheduled for Sunday, September 3 at the 2300 Arena, which is also being held along with MLW Fury Road. Here’s the full announcement:

Tiara James vs. Zayda Steel

Sept 3 in Philly

Special 6pm start time

Tickets Now Available at MLW2300.com

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Tiara James vs. Zayda Steel at the FUSION TV taping portion of FURY ROAD on Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

The women’s featherweight division continues to expand its roster, with Zayda Steel being the latest addition. 19-year-old Steel has impressed league scouts with her bouts in the Mid-Atlantic circuit. Known to run her mouth at opponents (and just about anyone in her way), some would say Zayda Steel is perhaps “too confident”… and she’ll need that confidence when she collides with Tiara James.

Fresh off of being highlighted in the 2023 Open Draft, Tiara James looks to stamp her place in the division with a statement victory September 3. Generating buzz in her recent MLW matches, Tiara looks to keep the momentum and climb the rankings. In order to do so she’ll have to stomp out a hungry newcomer in Zayda Steel, a newcomer willing to do just about anything for the win.

Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.