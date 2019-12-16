– Triple H took to social media to post ticket information for NXT TakeOver: Portland. Tickets will go on-sale Friday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m PT. The event is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16.

For the FIRST TIME EVER, @WWENXT will TAKE OVER #NXTPortland for a LIVE #NXTTakeOver on the @WWENetwork…#NXTTakeOver: Portland is live from the @ModaCenter, Sunday, February 16th!

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am PT. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/dLeCsrfeKi

— Triple H (@TripleH) December 16, 2019