Ticket Information For NXT TakeOver: Portland

December 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Triple H took to social media to post ticket information for NXT TakeOver: Portland. Tickets will go on-sale Friday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m PT. The event is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16.

