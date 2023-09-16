– As noted, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will make the company’s Memphis, Tennessee debut on Saturday, October 21 with a live edition of AEW Collision. The ticket pre-sale has begun for the event, and the pre-sale code is POTSHN (via PWInsider).

The ticket pre-sale will run through tomorrow evening. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, September 18. The event will be held at the FedEx Forum on Saturday, Oct. 21. The show will be broadcast live on TNT at 8:00 pm EST.

Memphis wrestling veteran Dave Brown will serve as the guest announcer for the AEW Collision show.