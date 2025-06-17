Ticket Pre-Sale Code Available for AEW Events in Ohio

– AEW has three major shows scheduled for Ohio in August. The ticket pre-sale for the events has begun, and the ticket pre-sale code for the events is INS9AEW (via PWInsider).

AEW Dynamite in Cleveland is scheduled for August 6 at the Wolstein Center. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com. On August 13, Dynamite heads to the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, with tickets available HERE. The following night on Thursday, August 14 is Collision at the same venue. Those tickets are on sale HERE.