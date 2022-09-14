wrestling

Ticket Pre-Sale Code Available for NJPW The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street

September 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– NJPW announced the presale code for the recently announced Night Before Rumble on 44th Street: A Halloween Special (h/t PWInsider). The presale code is HALLOWEEN and is valid starting today at Ticketmaster.com.

The event will be held on October 27 at The Palladium.

