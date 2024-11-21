wrestling / News

Ticket Pre-Sale Code Available for Netflix’s WWE Raw Debut

November 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Netflix - January 2025, Triple H, WWE Jake Paul Mike Tyson Netflix Image Credit: WWE, Netflix

– The online ticket pre-sale has begun for Netflix’s WWE Raw debut on January 6, 2025 in Los Angeles. The event will be held at the Intuit Dome. The ticket pre-sale for the event is WWETIX (via PWInsider). Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

