Ticket Pre-Sale Code Available for Netflix’s WWE Raw Debut
November 21, 2024 | Posted by
– The online ticket pre-sale has begun for Netflix’s WWE Raw debut on January 6, 2025 in Los Angeles. The event will be held at the Intuit Dome. The ticket pre-sale for the event is WWETIX (via PWInsider). Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.
