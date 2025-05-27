– As previously reported, WWE announced a massive weekend takeover in Atlanta, Georgia in July with WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and NXT The Great American Bash 2025 on Saturday, July 12, followed by the return of WWE Evolution on Sunday, July 12. The combo ticket presale for SNME and Evolution starts today, and the ticket pre-sale code is WWETIX (h/t PWInsider).

Both SNME and Evolution are being held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The ticket presale is available at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow (May 28).

As noted, The Great American Bash will be held at the Center Stage Theater on Saturday (July 12) afternoon before SNME.