– The ticket pre-sale code is available for upcoming AEW Dynamite and Collision TV tapings in April and May. This includes a double-TV taping of AEW Dynamite and Collision at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana on Wednesday, April 23. AEW Collision will be held at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas on Saturday, May 17. The ticket presale code for both events is INS1AEW (h/t PWInsider).

The ticket presale for the events starts on Thursday, March 20 at 10:00 am CT. Tickets open to the general public at 10:00 am CT on Monday, March 24.