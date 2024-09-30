wrestling / News
Ticket Sale Date Set For WWE Royal Rumble 2025
September 30, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced that tickets for the 2025 Royal Rumble go on sale on November 15. There will also be a presale on November 13. The event happens on February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
#RoyalRumble comes to Indianapolis @LucasOilStadium on Feb. 1, and tickets go on sale Nov. 15 with presale beginning Nov. 13!
🎟️ REGISTER: https://t.co/sbX0yrMtyt
🔗 MORE INFO: https://t.co/NpZDJDTmNY pic.twitter.com/y4niprcqrC
— WWE (@WWE) September 30, 2024
