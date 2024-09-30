wrestling / News

Ticket Sale Date Set For WWE Royal Rumble 2025

WWE has announced that tickets for the 2025 Royal Rumble go on sale on November 15. There will also be a presale on November 13. The event happens on February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

