Ticket Sale Update for AEW All Out

– WrestleTix has an update on early ticket sales for AEW All Out. Tickets went on sale earlier this week. AEW will be holding both Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings in Chicago the same week at the NOW Arena on August 30. That will be followed by AEW Collision on September 2 and All Out on September 3. Both Collision and All Out will be held at the United Center.

Per WrestleTix, AEW All Out has 7,094 tickets distributed so far, with about 2,023 tickets still available. The event currently has a reported setup for 9,117 seats.