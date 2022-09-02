wrestling / News
Ticket Sale Update For AEW All Out
September 2, 2022 | Posted by
AEW All Out takes place on Sunday in Chicago, and the latest report has updated ticket sale numbers. According to the WON, there are 8,527 tickets out as of this morning for the event with a $950,000 gate. 670 total seats are still available.
AEW released some tickets several days ago that previously could only be bought as part of a package with Dynamite and Rampage. If the show passes $1 million, it will be the third such gate in AEW history.
