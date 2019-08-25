wrestling / News
Ticket Sale Update For AEW’s Fourth and Fifth TV Broadcast
August 25, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW’s fourth and fifth shows on TNT are reportedly selling well, though they have yet to sell out quite yet. It was noted on Sunday morning’s Wrestling Observer Radio that the shows, which went on sale Friday, sold slightly over 3,000 for Charleston, West Virginia on October 30th and 4,000 for Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 23rd on the first day.
The first three AEW on TNT shows have all sold out, and Dave Meltzer noted that the last WWE Raw in Pittsburgh did 6,000, so the shows are pretty well on track right now. It was noted that the shows may not end up selling out, but the crowd will be healthy and if the first shows are particularly hot it could pick up interest in the final stretch.
