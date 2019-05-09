wrestling / News
Ticket Sales For AAA Debut At Madison Square Garden Off To Slow Start
May 9, 2019 | Posted by
Tickets for AAA’s debut at Madison Square Garden in New York City went on sale this past Sunday, with the show itself happening on September 15. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ticket sales are off to a slow start, as only 1,800 tickets have been sold so far.
The talent advertised for the event includes Aerostar, Averno, Blue Demon Jr., Daga, Dinastia, Drago, Fenix, Golden Magic, El Hijo del Tirantes, El Hijo del Vikingo, Konnan, Hiedra, La Parkita, Lady Maravilla, Lady Shani, Mamba, Maximo, Myzteziz Jr., Nino Hamburguesa, Pagano, Pentagon Jr., Piero, Pimpinela Escarlata, Puma King, Taya Valkyrie, Tessa Blanchard and Villano III Jr.
