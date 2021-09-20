wrestling / News

Ticket Sales For Atsushi Onita vs. Matt Tremont Delayed To Tonight

September 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
H20 Wrestling Destiny: Atsushi vs. Tremont

Tickets for H20 Wrestling’s Destiny: Onita vs. Tremont were originally meant to go on sale this morning. However, it was announced that due to logistical issues, the sale has been delayed to tonight at 7 PM ET. The event happens on October 31.

