Ticket Sales Officially Open for AEW All Out

– As noted, tickets went on sale today for the upcoming Wednesday, September 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. Additionally, tickets are also on sale now for Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view event, which you can see below.

Seats will be physically distant for the outdoor event and start at $50. They can be purchased at Ticketmaster or AEWTix.com.

All Out takes place on Saturday, September 5 and will air on BR Live (North America) and FITE TV (Internationally). Here’s the current lineup:

* AEW Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. FTR

* Mimosa Mayhem Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

* Casino Battle Royale: Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, The Blade, Pentagon Jr., Fenix, 12 More TBA