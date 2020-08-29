wrestling / News
Ticket Sales Officially Open for AEW All Out
– As noted, tickets went on sale today for the upcoming Wednesday, September 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. Additionally, tickets are also on sale now for Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view event, which you can see below.
Seats will be physically distant for the outdoor event and start at $50. They can be purchased at Ticketmaster or AEWTix.com.
All Out takes place on Saturday, September 5 and will air on BR Live (North America) and FITE TV (Internationally). Here’s the current lineup:
* AEW Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. FTR
* Mimosa Mayhem Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
* Casino Battle Royale: Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, The Blade, Pentagon Jr., Fenix, 12 More TBA
