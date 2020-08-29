wrestling / News

Ticket Sales Officially Open for AEW All Out

August 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW All Out Ticket Sales

As noted, tickets went on sale today for the upcoming Wednesday, September 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. Additionally, tickets are also on sale now for Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view event, which you can see below.

Seats will be physically distant for the outdoor event and start at $50. They can be purchased at Ticketmaster or AEWTix.com.

All Out takes place on Saturday, September 5 and will air on BR Live (North America) and FITE TV (Internationally). Here’s the current lineup:

AEW Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF
AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. FTR
Mimosa Mayhem Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
Casino Battle Royale: Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, The Blade, Pentagon Jr., Fenix, 12 More TBA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW All Out, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading