Updated Ticket Sales Numbers For TNA Slammiversary

TNA Slammiversary takes place on Saturday and a new report has updated ticket sales numbers for the show. According to the WON, the UBS Arena show has 4,423 tickets currently sold.

TNA has announced that all floor seats are said to be sold out, and they noted in the announcement of AJ Styles appearing at Slammiversary that the stage is being moved back to accomodate more fans.

This will be TNA’s biggest audience on several years, with the company saying it would be the largest in a decade.