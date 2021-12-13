wrestling / News

Ticket Sales Up For WWE Day 1, Seats In Upper Decks Taken

December 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Day 1 Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

According to a new report from WrestleTix, ticket sales for WWE Day 1 in Atlanta have started to pick up. As of this past weekend, the show has 7,982 tickets out, with 1,612 remaining. That’s 83% of the overall capacity, 9,594. Many of the recent purchases have been tickets in the upper decks, it appears. It seems sales went up due to the announcement of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, as well as other matches, throughout last week. The event happens at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on January 1.

