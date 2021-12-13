wrestling / News
Ticket Sales Up For WWE Day 1, Seats In Upper Decks Taken
According to a new report from WrestleTix, ticket sales for WWE Day 1 in Atlanta have started to pick up. As of this past weekend, the show has 7,982 tickets out, with 1,612 remaining. That’s 83% of the overall capacity, 9,594. Many of the recent purchases have been tickets in the upper decks, it appears. It seems sales went up due to the announcement of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, as well as other matches, throughout last week. The event happens at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on January 1.
WWE Day 1 Pay Per View
Sat • Jan 01, 2022 • 7:30 PM
State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
Available Tickets => 1,612
Estimated Setup/Capacity => 9,594
Tickets Distributed => 7,982 (83%)
Strong movement of late for this show. Upper decks have expandedhttps://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/PrZvNHFHE8
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 11, 2021
