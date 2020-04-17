Ticketmaster Reportedly Didn’t Issue Refunds For AEW Double or Nothing At First

As we reported earlier this week, AEW Double or Nothing is still set to air live on May 23, but it will be at an undisclosed location and not the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. That’s because all events in Vegas are cancelled until the end of May, perhaps longer with the current situation. AEW announced that fans that bought tickets can either get them refunded, or use the tickets for next year’s Double or Nothing on May 29, 2021.

However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that fans had trouble getting refunds because of Ticketmaster refusing to issue them. The ticketing service has a new policy in which it will not give refunds for postponed shows, which it saw Double or Nothing as. AEW had to contact them, which led to refunds finally being issued starting last Wednesday.