Ticketmaster Reportedly Reveals Date For AEW Grand Slam 2024

Ticketmaster currently has a listing for AEW Grand Slam on its website, which lists the event as taking place at the end of September. An on sale date is not listed, but the event is set for September 25 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens. It will include Dynamite and Collision. This is the fourth annual edition of the event.

Last year’s event saw Eddie Kingston become ROH World Champion and MJF defend his AEW World title against Samoa Joe.