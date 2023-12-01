Tickets For AEW All In On Sale Today, Reportedly Higher Than 2023 Edition

Tickets are on sale for AEW All In 2024 at Wembley Stadium, although some fans may be disappointed at the prices. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a lot of the tickets are priced higher than they were for this year’s event. People indicated to the WON that there was also “no rush” to buy tickets right away since the event was many months away.

One person said they paid 367 pounds ($466) for a seat that cost 82 pounds ($104) for the last event. All seats in that section were said to be over 300 pounds ($381). The FITE map didn’t allow specific seat selection, which frustrated many. Ticketmaster, which went up hours later, did allow seat selection. However, the best seats were priced high.