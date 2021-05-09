wrestling / News
Tickets For This Week’s AEW Dynamite Reportedly Selling Slow
May 9, 2021
Ticket sales for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite are reportedly not selling incredibly fast. The latest Wrestling Observer Radio reported that this Wednesday’s show is exhibiting slow ticket sales compared to other shows.
Dave Meltzer noted that the slow tickert sales are likely because fans are more interested in attending Double or Nothing the week after. Dynamite will feature Jon Moxley defending the IWGP United States Championship against Yuji Nagata and Darby Allin vs. Miro for Allin’s TNT Championship. The show will air Wednesday on TNT.
