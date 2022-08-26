wrestling / News
Tickets On Sale For AEW October Tapings In Toronto And More
August 26, 2022 | Posted by
Tickets are now on sale for AEW’s tapings in Toronto and more in October. The tickets went on sale at 10 AM ET at Ticketmaster and are available here:
* AEW Dynamite: October 12th (7 PM ET) in Toronto, Ontario: here.
* AEW Rampage: October 13th (7 PM ET) in Toronto, Ontario: here.
* AEW Dynamite: October 26th in Norfolk, Virginia: here.
* AEW Rampage: October 28th in Uncasville, Connecticut: here.