wrestling / News

Tickets On Sale For AEW October Tapings In Toronto And More

August 26, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
AEW Logo Image Credit: AEW

Tickets are now on sale for AEW’s tapings in Toronto and more in October. The tickets went on sale at 10 AM ET at Ticketmaster and are available here:

* AEW Dynamite: October 12th (7 PM ET) in Toronto, Ontario: here.
* AEW Rampage: October 13th (7 PM ET) in Toronto, Ontario: here.
* AEW Dynamite: October 26th in Norfolk, Virginia: here.
* AEW Rampage: October 28th in Uncasville, Connecticut: here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading