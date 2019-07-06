wrestling / News
Tickets Available For WOW TV Taping In September
July 6, 2019 | Posted by
Wrestling with Demons reports that tickets for the WOW TV tapings on September 18-19 at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles are on sale now. The bell time is at 6:30 PM. General admission is $30, with a $125 VIP ticket that includes a meet and greet, reserved seats and WOW merchandise. The show returns to AXS TV with new episodes on September 7 at 8 PM ET, with episodes that were taped in May. Reruns of the first season begin on July 13 at 8 PM ET. You can find tickets here.
