Tickets For Eleven WWE Events Go On Sale Today

Tickets for eleven different WWE events from September, October and November will officially go on sale today. The list includes:

* Friday, September 5 – SmackDown

Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

* Monday, September 8 – RAW

Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

* Friday, September 12 – SmackDown

Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena

* Monday, September 15 – RAW

Springfield, MA – Mass Mutual Center

* Monday, September 29 – RAW

Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

* Friday, October 3 – SmackDown

Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

* Monday, October 6 – RAW

Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

* Friday, October 17 – SmackDown

San Jose, CA – SAP Center

* Monday, October 20 – RAW

Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

* Friday, October 24 – SmackDown

Tempe, AZ – Mullet Arena

* Friday, November 24 – RAW

Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center