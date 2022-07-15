Tickets For AEW All Out Pre-Sale Sold Out Instantly, More Tickets Available Today

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the tickets for AEW All Out that were available in the pre-sale yesterday have already sold out. However, there will be more tickets available when the general sale begins this morning. The event is set to take place at the NOW Arena in Chicago. They will be running the PPV there on September 4, as well as the August 30 Dynamite and September 2 Rampage.

In the pre-sale, and presumably in the general sale, there were individual tickets for all three shows. However, a large portion of what was on sale was combo tickets for all three shows. The individual tickets for the PPV are what sold out instantly, with that number around 4,900.

Ten minutes before the pre-sale started, there were over 2,000 in the queue and they bought every ticket except a few at $500 and $1,200 on the floor. There were only 34 of those left at that point. It is highly likely everything will sell out once the tickets are available to the general public.

There were 3,700 combo tickets available. They didn’t move as quickly, likely because of those who couldn’t travel to Chicago for an entire week. Of those available, 1,400 sold and there are 2,300 left. Some of the individual seats for All Out were held back (700 to 1,300) for today’s sale.

AEW may have done well in the United Center if they chose to hold the event there, but likely wanted to have all three shows in the same building for cost and logistics purposes.