Tickets For AEW Debut In New York Moving Well In Pre-Sale

The pre-sale for the AEW debut in New York City, at Arthur Ashe Stadium, began earlier this week and according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, they are moving well ahead of going on sale to the general public tomorrow. The event is a special episode of Dynamite dubbed ‘Dynamite Grand Slam’ and happens on September 22.

According to Dave Meltzer, there are around 8,000 tickets out with around 6,600 paid. The venue is set up for around 16,500, although it could hold as much as 19,000.

It’s doing better than the WWE show at Madison Square Garden that same month (September 10), which has sold around 4,500. However it was noted that prices for that show, an episode of Smackdown, are much higher. Tickets for that show have been on sale for a week.