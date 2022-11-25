Tickets For AEW Debuts in San Francisco and Phoenix On Sale Today

Tickets went on sale today for upcoming AEW debuts in both San Francisco, CA and Phoenix, AZ.

AEW will hit Phoenix for an episode of Dynamite at the Footprint Arena on February 23, 2023. You can get tickets here.

AEW will debut in San Francisco at the Cow Place for an episode of Dynamite on March 1 and then Rampage on March 3. You can find tickets here.