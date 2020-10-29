wrestling / News

Tickets For AEW Full Gear Go On Sale Tomorrow

October 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Full Gear

Tickets for AEW Full Gear go on sale tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET on Ticketmaster. The event will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, and there will be COVID-19 safety precautions in place. The prices start at $40.

AEW Full Gear, Joseph Lee

