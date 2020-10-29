wrestling / News
Tickets For AEW Full Gear Go On Sale Tomorrow
October 29, 2020 | Posted by
Tickets for AEW Full Gear go on sale tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET on Ticketmaster. The event will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, and there will be COVID-19 safety precautions in place. The prices start at $40.
Tickets for Full Gear at @dailysplace on Saturday, Nov 7th go on-sale Friday, Oct 30th. Tickets start at $40!
Visit https://t.co/dqU5T6eAka for full event & ticket info. pic.twitter.com/7Fy7x6dqly
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2020
