Tickets For AEW on TNT Debut Go On Sale This Friday, Prices Revealed

All Elite Wrestling has announced that tickets for the premiere episode of AEW on TNT go on sale this Friday at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT. The series debuts at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on October 2 at 8 PM ET. Here’s the press release:

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will begin airing its two-hour weekly LIVE television show on TNT on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The highly-anticipated, action-packed matches will take place in different cities across the nation each week on Wednesdays, starting in Washington, D.C., at the famed Capital One Arena.

Tickets will officially go on-sale This Friday, August 2nd at Noon Eastern / 9am Pacific via

AEWTIX.COM & TICKETMASTER.COM

AEW Ticket Prices are as follows

**Ticket prices do not include applicable facility fees and services charges**

$250

This seat will be within First three rows of floor ringside sections. Seat location includes an AEW-designed commemorative collector’s take-home chair once the event is over

$90

$75

$50

$35

$20