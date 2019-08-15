Tickets For AEW on TNT Premiere In Washington Heavily Purchased By Scalpers

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are currently only 390 tickets left for AEW All Out on the secondary market, with a low price of $165 at this time.

However, the case is different for the first episode of AEW on TNT, which will happen at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The lowest price is currently $22.55 and there are 2,740 tickets on the secondary market. This means that when tickets sold out two weeks ago, scalpers were responsible for a large portion of sales. The DC show is one of the most heavily purchased shows by scalpers since this year’s Wrestlemania and last year’s Summerslam. This was reportedly a reaction to the ticket demand for All Out in Chicago and the fact that scalpers didn’t get in on that. They bought a bunch of tickets for the DC show but now the demand is lower.